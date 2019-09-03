Indira Gandhi International Airport gets new ATC Tower, service complex

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday inaugurated the New ATC Tower and Delhi Air Traffic Services Complex at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The new complex comprises three buildings — Aerodrome Control Tower; Area and Approach Control Services Building. The Administrative Block has been constructed at a cost of approximately `250 crores, while `100 crores has been spent on equipment.

“Most Modern Air Navigation Systems and Advanced ATC Automation System have been installed to enhance safety and capacity of Air Traffic operations,” the Airport Authority of India said in a statement.

The Union minister of state for Civil Aviation dedicated the Delhi Air Traffic Services (DATS) Complex to the nation. “With a phenomenal growth, the Civil Aviation Sector is driving economic growth of the country,” Singh said.

ATC Tower at DATS is the tallest Air Traffic Control tower (102 meters high) in the country and one of the tallest in the world. The New Control Tower offers a panoramic view of the large operational area, including the runways, taxiways and parking stands for real-time awareness of flight movements to Air Traffic Controllers.

Being future-ready

