Home Cities Delhi

Health meet focuses on cervical cancer

Among other issues, the meeting is deliberating upon cervical cancer, strengthening of emergency preparedness capacities, eliminating measles and tackling tuberculosis.

Published: 04th September 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee of South-East Asia.

72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee of South-East Asia.

By Express News Service

The 72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee of South-East Asia began here early this week. Health ministers and experts from member countries are participating in the week-long conference, inaugurated by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Among other issues, the meeting is deliberating upon cervical cancer, strengthening of emergency preparedness capacities, eliminating measles and tackling tuberculosis.

Calling out for a ‘mission mode approach’ for creating public health success stories, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “I look forward to a strong and continued collaboration with all the member states as we move forward towards attaining sustainable development goals through universal health coverage.”

Exhorting the gathering to identify emerging challenges and seek new opportunities, WHO Regional Director for South-East AsiaDr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, said,” It is time to take stock, review progress, discuss and update policies and technical strategies.

We need to look beyond our day-to-day concerns.” Following concerted efforts, the South-east Asia managed to eradicate polio in 2014 while two years later, in 2016, it became the second WHO region to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus. But many a challenges remain. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WHO Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp