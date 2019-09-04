Polls: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gives relief to farmers 

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a huge relief for tubewell owners and allottees of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). While on one hand, he announced to waive off surcharge money on electricity bills of tubewells, he gave to nod relief ranging from 9 per cent to 45 per cent to the plot holders of HSVP under the Enhancement Recalculation Scheme, especially of the people from urban areas.Of the 6.10 lakh farmers who have power connection for the tubewells about 2.44 lakh of them have become defaulter with `147 crore to be paid by them.