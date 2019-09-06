Delhi man fined Rs 16,000, sets bike on fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man who was issued a challan of more than Rs 16,000 for three violations, including drunken driving, set his bike on fire in south Delhi’s Sheikh Sarai area, the police said.

The man identified as Rakesh, a resident of Sarvodaya Enclave, was riding without a helmet and registration certificate.

According to the police, his bike was being impounded by a traffic cop for violating rules. An upset Rakesh then set the bike on fire near Triveni Complex.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, south, Atul Kumar Thakur, said the incident was reported in the evening. “He was fined for drunken driving and other violations and set his motorcycle on fire by setting fire to the petrol tank,” he said.

On Wednesday, a man was fined Rs 24,000 for multiple traffic rules violations in Gurugram.

Last week, the Ministry of Road Transport notified that the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment Act) 2019 will be applicable from September 1.