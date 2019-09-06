Home Cities Delhi

More beds in Delhi private hospitals for vector patients

Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain said an advisory was issued to all private hospitals and nursing homes for increasing the bed strength up to 20 per cent on a temporary basis for ensuring sufficient facilities in case of any outbreak of vector-borne epidemic.

The health ministry has also asked the private hospitals not to refuse treatment or admission to any patient suffering from mosquito-borne diseases.

On Thursday, the ministry submitted a report on ongoing vector-borne diseases prevention programme stating that so far more than 400 awareness sessions were held so far this ongoing week.

According to the health department, 11 district surveillance teams were constituted to create awareness regarding prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

The ministry is also coordinating with the National Centre for Disease Control and the AIIMS so that strategies could be implemented for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

Letters issuing advisory were dispatched to multiple authorities and agencies.

The ministry is also in talks with chief medical officers, district magistrates and civil surgeon since many outsiders undergo treatment in Delhi.

“There is a continuous in and out-migration of people seeking treatment. This leaves the people of Delhi exposed to risk of communicable diseases and also imposes a huge burden on healthcare delivery system. Therefore, it is necessary to establish good inter-sectoral coordination with neighbouring districts,” said the ministry.

