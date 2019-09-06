Home Cities Delhi

Romila Thapar row: JNUTA claims registrar misreported facts

JNU Registrar said as per to no. 32 of Academic Rules and Regulations, emeritus professor who have attained the age of 75 were requested to submit their contributions to the varsity.

Published: 06th September 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Romila Thapar

Romila Thapar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA), on Thursday, expressed anger against the university registrar for “misrepresenting” the facts in the controversy pertaining to historian Romila Thapar, who, along with 11 others was asked to submit her credentials for continuation of her post as professor emeritus.

“The JNUTA is perplexed by the press releases being issued daily by the JNU Registrar on the professors emeritus issue...The JNU Registrar has offered an entirely new rationale for the ridicule he is subjecting the university to internationally and thereby contradicted the university’s press statements from the days before,” JNUTA said in a statement.

ALSO READ: JNUTA wants administration to retract letter and apologise

In a statement on Wednesday, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar, said that it was based on this new ordinance, no. 32 of Academic Rules and Regulations of the University, that emeritus professor who have attained the age of 75 were requested to submit their contributions to the university in last few years so that a committee set up for reviewing the position could look into it.

In their reaction to this, JNUTA said: “The purported aim, we are told, is to correct what the JNU registrar considers to be a huge skew in emeritus appointments, and to remedy alleged historical wrongs done by previous JNU administrations.”

ALSO READ: Not just Romila Thapar, JNU asked 10 others for CV

“However, once again the JNU Registrar has misrepresented the facts...The R 32 of the new Rules and Regulations maintains the same condition as R 17 (II) of the Old Rules and Regulations with regards to eligibility for nomination as an emeritus, and adds only the contentious proviso of a review,” they said.

“A perusal of both the rules in the earlier R 17 (II) and the current R 32 shows there is no cap on the number of Professors Emeriti at all, and that no deserving professor could have missed out on being designated one because of it,” they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNUTA Romila Thapar
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp