Auto drivers ask AAP government to return GPS installation fee 

NEW DELHI: Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh has demanded that the Delhi government, which recently provided major reliefs in various fees charged from auto-rickshaws, should return the amount paid by auto-rickshaw owners for fitting GPS in the vehicles over the years. Delhi cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the revision of various fees charged from auto-rickshaws such as fitness certificate, late fee fitness penalty, registration, duplicate certificate and others from September 1.

“We have been paying these amounts for so many years, now suddenly the AAP government decides to reduce it. We should get our money back.

Just because elections are close and they want votes that they are making these announcements. If the government was so concerned about the welfare of auto drivers why did they not reduce the charges in the last four-and-a-half years?” said Rajendra Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Taxi union.

The Delhi government had recently decided to discontinue the practice of road try test to help auto rickshaw drivers save time and money while recalibrating the meters on time without any delay.

Further, manufacturers, repairers and dealers of auto-rickshaw fare meters were asked to charge only Rs 400 per meter for undertaking software up-gradation.

“Why are these concessions being introduced only for auto drivers? What about taxi owners who go through almost the same process? The fitting of GPS in auto-rickshaws should also be not mandatory as the Central government has discontinued it from 2016 ” added Soni.

FEE revised to help save time and money

Delhi government recently discontinued road try test to help auto rickshaw drivers save time and money. Earlier, the auto rickshaw drivers had to travel to Nazafgarh for the test once they updated the new fare meter at the Wazirpur lab.