Campaign to make Delhi plastic-free begins at Rohini

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce the use of plastic, Sampurna, a non-governmental organisation, on Saturday launched the Plastic Free Delhi campaign, to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream for a clean India.

According to the members of the Sampurna after its initial launched in the national capital from Rohini, the campaign will be carried out in all assembly constituencies of Delhi.

“The team of Sampurna has been running this campaign for the last five years. Our NGO has now decided to expand the scope of this campaign. We are moving forward with the vision of a plastic-free Delhi to a plastic-free India,” said Shobha Vijender, Founder President Sampurna.

A large number of people from Rohini attended the program and donated their old clothes. The NGO’s women workers will make bags out of the donated clothes and distribute them in Rohini to help residents replace polythene bags.

BJP MLA from the area Vijender Gupta said that he was happy that this campaign has begun from his assembly constituency. “I will make all efforts to make Delhi free from plastic by becoming part of this campaign. People present here in the audience should also to participate in this program. The campaign will run from September 14,” Gupta said.

Manish Chaudhary, Chairman Rohini Zone said that plans to seal factories manufacturing polythene bags in areas under his jurisdiction are underway. The people present in the program took an oath to reduce the use of plastic items in future.“We should raise awareness among the public by visiting parks, schools and government offices to convince people against use of plastic. Use of steel or glass utensils in place of plastic cups should be promoted,” said Alok Sharma, Chairman of Works Committee of North MCD.