Home Cities Delhi

Campaign to make Delhi plastic-free begins at Rohini

In a bid to reduce the use of plastic, Sampurna, a non-governmental organisation, on Saturday launched the Plastic Free  Delhi campaign, to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream for a clean India.

Published: 08th September 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Vijender Gupta addresses Rohini residents during the campaign launch

MLA Vijender Gupta addresses Rohini residents during the campaign launch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to reduce the use of plastic, Sampurna, a non-governmental organisation, on Saturday launched the Plastic Free Delhi campaign, to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream for a clean India.

According to the members of the Sampurna after its initial launched in the national capital from Rohini, the campaign will be carried out in all assembly constituencies of Delhi. 

“The team of Sampurna has been running this campaign for the last five years. Our NGO has now decided to expand the scope of this campaign. We are moving forward with the vision of a plastic-free Delhi to a plastic-free India,” said Shobha Vijender, Founder President Sampurna. 

A large number of people from Rohini attended the program and donated their old clothes. The NGO’s women workers will make bags out of the donated clothes and distribute them in Rohini to help residents replace polythene bags.

BJP MLA from the area Vijender Gupta said that he was happy that this campaign has begun from his assembly constituency. “I will make all efforts to make Delhi free from plastic by becoming part of this campaign. People present here in the audience should also to participate in this program. The campaign will run from September 14,” Gupta said.

Manish Chaudhary, Chairman Rohini Zone said that plans to seal factories manufacturing polythene bags in areas under his jurisdiction are underway. The people present in the program took an oath to reduce the use of plastic items in future.“We should raise awareness among the public by visiting parks, schools and government offices to convince people against use of plastic. Use of steel or glass utensils in place of plastic cups should be promoted,” said Alok Sharma, Chairman of Works Committee of North MCD. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic Free Delhi campaign plastic free delhi SAMPURNA
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp