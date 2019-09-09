Red Fort may get electric vehicles for visitors' convenience 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) may introduce battery-operated cars for the convenience of visitors, especially the elderly, women, and children, to the Red Fort, which is spread over about 255 acres.

During a review of the restoration project for the 17th-century Mughal citadel on Sunday, Union culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel suggested to ASI officials that electric vehicles (EVs) be used inside the complex considering its large area.

“The minister visited every corner of the building and museums and appreciated the work being done by the ASI. Observing that a visitor who intended to see every structure has to walk a lot, which may be exhausting sometimes, he advised exploring the possibility of plying EVs in the Red Fort,” said an ASI official.

Patel also inspected the new booking counter at the parking near Dilli Gate of the fort, Chhatta Bazaar, which was conserved recently, the well area of Lahore Gate, the rampart where the prime minister hoists the national flag on Independence Day, and took stock of facilities such as drinking water and public amenities at various locations inside the fort complex.

“The public needs to be responsible towards their culture and heritage,” he said.

The official said that the minister showed satisfaction with the conservation work done by ASI. “The minister visited Mumtaz Mahal, Khaas Mahal, Rang Mahal, Hammam, and other buildings. Officials from ASI and the tourism ministry briefed him about the work done in the last two years,” said the official.

The ASI has also demolished 400 “unwanted” structures built by the Indian Army after it took over the fort when the British left the country.