Results withheld after counting of ballots in JNUSU polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election committee completed the counting of ballots on Sunday evening, but the results were not officially announced as the Delhi High Court has restrained the varsity from doing so.

The election committee decided to go ahead with the counting, but it was decided that the trends for the last 150 votes for the central panel and trends for the last 50 votes for councillor will not be made public. “JNUSU Election Committee 2019-20 has completed the counting of ballots for the posts of Central Panel and Councillors of the schools at 9 pm on September 8,” the committee said.

As per the direction of the Delhi High Court dated September 6, the declaration of the final result is being withheld, it said.“The JNUSU Election Committee has requested the Dean of Students for an urgent appointment to formally submit the final results in sealed envelopes,” it said.

As soon as the trends started trickling in, the parties who were ahead in them started celebrating. Voting in the keenly-contested polls was held on Friday and saw a turnout of 67.9 per cent, believed to be the highest in seven years.

The Left parties ‘All India Students’ Association, Students’ Federation of India, Democratic Students’ Federation and All India Students’ Federation in an alliance contested all the seats.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also fielded candidates for all the four posts while the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India only contested the presidential post.

Appointment sought

The JNUSU Election Committee has requested the Dean of Students for an urgent appointment to formally submit the final results of the JNU Students’ Union election in sealed envelopes.