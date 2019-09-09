Home Cities Delhi

Results withheld after counting of ballots in JNUSU polls

As per the direction of the Delhi High Court dated September 6, the declaration of the final result is being withheld, it said.

Published: 09th September 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election committee completed the counting of ballots on Sunday evening, but the results were not officially announced as the Delhi High Court has restrained the varsity from doing so.

The election committee decided to go ahead with the counting, but it was decided that the trends for the last 150 votes for the central panel and trends for the last 50 votes for councillor will not be made public. “JNUSU Election Committee 2019-20 has completed the counting of ballots for the posts of Central Panel and Councillors of the schools at 9 pm on September 8,” the committee said.

As per the direction of the Delhi High Court dated September 6, the declaration of the final result is being withheld, it said.“The JNUSU Election Committee has requested the Dean of Students for an urgent appointment to formally submit the final results in sealed envelopes,” it said.

As soon as the trends started trickling in, the parties who were ahead in them started celebrating. Voting in the keenly-contested polls was held on Friday and saw a turnout of 67.9 per cent, believed to be the highest in seven years.

The Left parties ‘All India Students’ Association, Students’ Federation of India, Democratic Students’ Federation and All India Students’ Federation in an alliance contested all the seats.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also fielded candidates for all the four posts while the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India only contested the presidential post.

Appointment sought
The JNUSU Election Committee has requested the Dean of Students for an urgent appointment to formally submit the final results of the JNU Students’ Union election in sealed envelopes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUSU Election JNU elections JNU election results JNU students union poll results
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp