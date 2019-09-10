AAP leader takes aim at BJP for not joining ‘Delhi Dengue Free’ campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, on Monday, attacked the BJP for not supporting the ‘Delhi Dengue Free’ campaign. The Rajya Sabha MP also went on to say that the opposition leaders are like “dengue trying to kill the campaign.”Singh stated that while many celebrities and other leaders have endorsed the campaign, opposition leaders in the BJP camp are busy scoring political points.

“It is unfortunate that the BJP did not participate in this campaign. Not a single leader participated in this initiative to make Delhi, dengue free.

When PM Modi came up with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan then CM Kejriwal joined it and urged the citizens to join in,” said Singh.

Kejriwal announced a major public awareness campaign where he urged people to check for stagnant water at homes as they are the breeding grounds of dengue-spewing mosquitoes.

Bollywood celebs, social activists and government officers joined the campaign by promoting it on social media. According to the government, back in 2015, when AAP came to power in Delhi, the national capital had registered a total of 15,000 cases of dengue.

Four-and-a-half years down the line, the number of Dengue cases has come down to 2,700, according to the government data.

Commenting on a statement issued by MCDs under the BJP, Singh said that the statement was unfortunate as they did not support the campaign and claimed that no dengue larvae were in found MCD schools and offices while the same was found at ones run by the Delhi government. “BJP is politicising the issue of making Delhi dengue free,” added Singh.

Chief Minister Kejriwal kicked off the campaign by checking his own residence for stagnant water.