Home Cities Delhi

AAP leader takes aim at BJP for not joining ‘Delhi Dengue Free’ campaign

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, on Monday, attacked the BJP for not supporting the ‘Delhi Dengue Free’ campaign.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses the press in New Delhi.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses the press in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, on Monday, attacked the BJP for not supporting the ‘Delhi Dengue Free’ campaign. The Rajya Sabha MP also went on to say that the opposition leaders are like “dengue trying to kill the campaign.”Singh stated that while many celebrities and other leaders have endorsed the campaign, opposition leaders in the BJP camp are busy scoring political points. 

“It is unfortunate that the BJP did not participate in this campaign. Not a single leader participated in this initiative to make Delhi, dengue free.

When PM Modi came up with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan then CM Kejriwal joined it and urged the citizens to join in,” said Singh. 

Kejriwal announced a major public awareness campaign where he urged people to check for stagnant water at homes as they are the breeding grounds of dengue-spewing mosquitoes.

Bollywood celebs, social activists and government officers joined the campaign by promoting it on social media. According to the government, back in 2015, when AAP came to power in Delhi, the national capital had registered a total of 15,000 cases of dengue.

Four-and-a-half years down the line, the number of Dengue cases has come down to 2,700, according to the government data. 

Commenting on a statement issued by MCDs under the BJP, Singh said that the statement was unfortunate as they did not support the campaign and claimed that no dengue larvae were in found MCD schools and offices while the same was found at ones run by the  Delhi government. “BJP is politicising the issue of making Delhi dengue free,” added Singh.

Chief Minister Kejriwal kicked off the campaign by checking his own residence for stagnant water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi aap bjp Delhi dengue free campaign Delhi anti dengue campaign
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp