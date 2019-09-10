Delhi government hospital to get new block with 270 beds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government-run Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, located in Moti Nagar will soon have a completely new block with 270 beds additional beds. The new block is expected to be up and running by December 2020.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain laid the foundation stone for the new hospital block. With the new block, the number of beds is set to increase to 420 from the existing 150.

Commenting on state-run hospitals and their condition before 2015, Kejriwal said that patients earlier used to avoid visiting them altogether.“Nobody wanted to be left at the mercy of a government hospital. I have been told many instances about this hospital, especially about its shortcomings.

With the same MS, the same doctors, the same nurses, the hospital has been transformed,” Kejriwal said.

“The services being added to this hospital will be such that even top private hospitals will not be able to provide them. The PWD engineers have worked with great excellence,” he added.