Home Cities Delhi

If you have restless leg syndrome, you might be anaemic

The most insidious effect of low iron is the fact that it predisposes you to infections of all kinds.

Published: 11th September 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Neelanjana singh
Express News Service

As a child, I was fascinated by the sight of some people shaking their legs almost involuntarily as they went about their usual routine. More so, I was interested in emulating that behaviour. It was only much later, when studying the subject of anaemia, that I learnt that Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is caused by iron deficiency.

Another episode that made sense to me after many years was about a friend in high school who loved chewing on ice. I had believed it to be a quirky preference, but the real issue was anaemia. Persistent intake of non-nutritive substances such as clay/dirt/hair/ice is a well-known feature of iron deficiency. Fortunately, this is reversible with correcting the deficiency.

Iron deficiency is a common form of anaemia. Poshan Maah and the Anaemia Mukt Bharat campaign, which are underway at the national level, have greatly enhanced awareness on this issue.

The lack of available iron in the diet is one of the major factors leading to the anaemic condition. A fact that does not get much attention is that iron deficiency can have various consequences other than anaemia in the human body. Low iron levels also impact mental functioning, attention span, memory and academic performance in children. Lower IQ scores of anaemic children, as opposed to those who are not anaemic, is a striking example.

The good news is that the mental functions can improve after the iron level is restored. But this restoration must take place urgently, as soon as the deficiency is detected. Infants found to be low on iron should be treated without delay so that the damage in cognition does not become irreversible.

There is also a fairly direct connection that needs to be made between iron deficiency and the economic burden it can pose to a country. In a study conducted with school children in Hyderabad, it was noted that performance on physical fitness, work output and endurance was poor in the anaemic group.

Work capacity and economics are of course closely linked. Symptoms such as shortness of breath and easy fatigability are common complaints among women in the reproductive age group, and anaemia is often the cause. Fortunately, this, too, is a correctable problem.

The most insidious effect of low iron is the fact that it predisposes you to infections of all kinds. The deficiency significantly hampers the functioning of the immune system. However, the tricky part is that during an ongoing infection, one should refrain from taking iron supplements as this may actually benefit the invading microbes. Therefore, it is prudent to prevent iron deficiency from setting in at all. An iron-rich diet plays the most crucial role here. Some of the good vegetarian sources of iron are bajra, amaranth leaves, drumstick leaves and soya etc.

Neelanjana Singh
Nutrition Therapist &  Wellness Consultant

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Restless Leg Syndrome RLS Iron deficiency
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp