More than 10000 run for a cause during Delhi Pinkathon 2019

Published: 11th September 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Actor and fitness promoter Milind Soman flagging off Pinkathon 2019 at Jawahar lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on September 8.

By Express News Service

Visually_challenged and hearing-impaired girls, cancer sheroes, baby-wearing mothers, senior citizens, from all walks of life… They were there — more than 10,000 in number — running enthusiastically in the seventh edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Delhi 2019 this Sunday.

Pinkathon, flagged off by Milind Soman, started at six in the morning from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and concluded at 8:30 am with women running for various categories like VWash Plus 3km, Amazon 5km, Volini 10km and Nourish Organics 21km etc.

There were green water stations set up along the route as well as a breastfeeding zone in the holding area for baby-wearing mothers. Thanking women who have been a part of the Pinkathon 2019, Soman said, “The number of women participants increases every year, which shows that they are moving towards adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

 

