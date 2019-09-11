Home Cities Delhi

Mosquitoes breeding in Delhi government institutions

Thirteen Delhi Jal Board office premises, 10 DTC bus depots, seven BSES and PWD offices each, five Dusib toilets, three irrigation and flood control units were found to be mosquito breeding zones.

In seven days of September, 48 malaria cases, 30 dengue cases and 18 chickungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 115 institutions that are under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government have been found to be breeding zones for mosquitoes during a special detection campaign carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A report dated September 7 states that 143 institutions had been found to be breeding grounds, including 50 senior secondary schools and state government offices located in areas under the SDMC.

On September 1, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a drive against vector-borne diseases, called ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’, to create awareness about dengue and chikungunya. The initiative urges people to check their houses or office premises and remove any stagnant water.

“Based on the report, steps will be taken, which involve routine challan and court procedures to be followed, as is done for any place found to be a breeding ground. However, any further course of action has not yet been decided by the civic body,” said a senior official from the south civic body.

Apart from offices of the state government, DDA offices, police stations, CPWD offices, DDA dispensary units, and Central Industrial Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force camps were found to have mosquitoes breeding.

In seven days of September, 48 malaria cases, 30 dengue cases and 18 chickungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.“How well we have succeeded in preventing vector-borne diseases this year will be clearer from this month,” said an SDMC official.

