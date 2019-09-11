Truck driver fined Rs 1.41 lakh for overloading

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A truck driver has been fined Rs 1.41 lakh by the state transport authority after being caught for overloading of his vehicle, which is just about three months old, according to the receipt issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate in Rohini on Monday.

The Tata Signa 4018, having a Rajasthan registration number, was caught by the enforcement team on Thursday, a transport department official said.

The driver, identified as Bhagwan Ram, paid the penalty of Rs 1,41,700, at the Rohini court on Monday, he said.

Earlier, a transporter named Yasin Khan incurred a challan of Rs 1.16 lakh for an overloaded truck in Haryana’s Rewari, and the driver in question ran away with the money given to him by his employer to pay the fine.

In July, Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to impose stricter penalties for violations to improve road safety.