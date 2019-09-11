Trucker fined Rs 1.41 lakh by Delhi transport department for 'overloading'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A trucker from Rajasthan paid a penalty of Rs 1.41 lakh after being caught for overloading by the enforcement wing of Delhi transport department, an official said.

The truck, having a Rajasthan registration number, was caught by the enforcement team on Thursday, the transport department official said.

The driver paid the penalty of Rs 1,41,700, at Rohini court on Monday, he said.

After implementation of amended Motor Vehicles Act, the penalty for overloading of goods carriers has been hiked to Rs 20,000 with Rs 2,000 for each additional tonne, the official said.

Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 plus Rs 1,000 for each extra tonne.