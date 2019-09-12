Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board wants government to stop water misuse

The government's free water policy of providing 20,000 litres of water free per month results in excessive use of water.

NEW DELHI: Observing that many housing societies were misusing the scheme of providing 20,000 litres of water each month free of cost, the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take effective steps for preventing  wastage of water.

Not only these societies misusing the quota of free water, they were also using borewells to avoid payment of water tariffs, it said.

“The free water policy of providing 20,000 litres of water free per month also results in excessive use of water. DJB needs to ensure that treated waste water is mandatorily utilised as its release without any use is a colossal waste of public exchequer,” it said.

The tribunal also directed the Delhi Jal Board to prepare an action plan in consultation with local bodies or any other expert to ensure that rainwater harvesting systems are installed in government buildings, group housing societies, new buildings where occupancy certificate is yet to be issued. 

