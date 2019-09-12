Delhi's Chandni Chowk market to be disabled-friendly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The historical Chandni Chowk market will soon be accessible to people with limited mobility after its redevelopment.

The officials aware of the project said that several measures in consonance with the street design guidelines (SDG) of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) are being implemented to make the heritage shopping plaza accessible to specially-abled buyers.

The pavements and both carriageways are at the same level and a tactile path is being laid on the 1.3 km-long Chandni Chowk main road to guide visually impaired visitors. New toilets blocks are being built with ramps.

“Footpaths are separated with stone bollards to prevent bikers or rickshaw from storming into the pedestrian area. Continuous walkways have a series of tactile tiles. Pedestrians crossings are being provided at every 100 m,” said an official of privy to the development.

Nitin Panigrahi, deputy general manager (Project & Administration) of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), further explained that pedestrian walkways had been kept clear of impediments including power transformers for the safety of walkers especially people with reduced mobility.

“Footpaths will be wider and free from any hindrance or utility to enhance visitors’ experience as pedestrians as they will have visual access to Fatehpuri Masjid and Red Fort. The non-motorised traffic will provide stress-free movement from one side to the other side; making the entire area safe for divyangs, elderly, women and children,” he said.

As per the redevelopment plan of the market—conversion of the iconic market into a pedestrian-only zone —no vehicular traffic will be permitted on the road for 12 hours - 9 am to 9 pm.

The significant part of the stretch — starting from Red Fort crossing to Gurudwara Sisganj —is likely to be opened for public by end of this month.