Ravidas temple demolition row: AAP accuses BJP of having anti-Dalit mentality

The temple in South Delhi's Tughlaqabad area was demolished on August 10 by the DDA on the direction of the Supreme Court.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday attacked the BJP government over the issue of the Sant Ravidas temple, stating that the Modi government had adopted a stepmotherly attitude on the matter.

“Amit Shah challenged the Supreme Court order on Sabrimala. Why is he silent when it comes to one of the greatest icons of Dalits? The BJP has always been anti-Dalit and anti-reservation, and this is a clear example of the intention to insult a particular section of society. When it was about Jallikattu, the government passed an ordinance overriding the Supreme Court order, then why the double standards in this case,” added Singh.  ​ 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting the Centre to denotify the land parcel on which the Sant Ravidas Temple existed at Tughlaqabad. “The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished the Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad Village of Delhi on 10th August 2019.

"This has caused tremendous hurt to the sentiments of crores of people. Sant Ravidas was a revered saint not just for the Dalit community, but for all communities. His teachings have been empowering and uplifting for generations of people over five centuries” Kejriwal said in the letter.  

“They are not interested in making changes on the ground. After the demolition of the temple, people across the country were hurt. CM Kejriwal has sent a proposal to solve this situation, but let us see how much the Centre has respect for Sant Ravidas,” said Singh.

