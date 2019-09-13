Daryaganj book market set to return this weekend in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sunday street book market of Daryaganj is set to reopen this weekend in a new location in the same area. According to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Mahila Haat, situated opposite Broadway Hotel in Daryaganj, will host the booksellers this Sunday.

“We are trying for this Sunday; minor engineering things have to be done. The venue is finalised, however, the final confirmation will come on Friday. Mahila Haat is one such location which is in the same area that has got proper parking space and can cater well to customers,” said Veditha Reddy, deputy commissioner of the ‘City Sadar-Paharganj’ zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mahila Haat, started by former MCD Mayor Arti Verma on the lines of Delhi Haat, did not serve the purpose it was meant for and is rented out for weddings and other events.“The booksellers were not ready initially, but we had to convince them. We were doing the paperwork and trying to find a location for them that was safe. Mahila Haat will give them more space than earlier and it has got sufficient parking space as well,” she added.

Earlier, the municipal body had said that it was looking for a place near ITO to relocate the book market.

“We are not very happy with the decision. There is a difference of opinion among booksellers regarding the spot. While some agreed, many didn’t. To be honest, nothing can come even close to matching the spot where we were selling earlier. We are yet to make a final call,” said Farid Anwar Siddique from Fair Book Service.