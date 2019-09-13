Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government betraying residents of illegal colonies, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital on regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

Published: 13th September 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan with the MPs from Delhi (from left), Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Vijay Goel, Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma and Gautam Gambhir on Thursday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan with the MPs from Delhi (from left), Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Vijay Goel, Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma and Gautam Gambhir on Thursday. (Photo| EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital on regularisation of unauthorsied colonies. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, an MP from Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, accused the government of “betraying” the poor and added that it had done nothing for regularisation of unauthorised colonies despite being in power for five years.

Speaking in a press conference, flanked by the other six MPs from Delhi, including Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Vardhan said that the previous Congress government in Delhi had also “cheated” the residents of unauthorised colonies in the name of regularisation.“There were three-four things that the Delhi government was required to do for regularisation as per regularisation of 2008. The AAP government did not fulfil its responsibilities — delineation of colonies, the constitution of a committee to decide titles, fixing charges and fees — despite being in power for five years,” he said.

The Modi government had started work for regularisation of unauthorised colonies in 2014 itself, he said.
Thursday’s event indicated that regularisation of unauthorised colonies will be a major poll issue in the Assembly elections scheduled next year. 

During an interaction with Union minister and Delhi assembly elections incharge Prakash Javadekar, several district-level workers and other state leaders had suggested pushing for immediate regularisation of the colonies in question to counter the freebies being offered by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.   There are 1,797 unauthorised colonies housing lakhs of people that have been awaiting regularisation for many years.

Vardhan said that the AAP government, in a letter to the Centre, had expressed its inability to regularise the colonies before 2021.Kejriwal has said residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi will soon have ownership rights over their properties and asserted that the Centre had agreed to its proposal in this regard. “The Centre has sent a very positive response,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Aam Aadmi Party Delhi regularising colonies
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp