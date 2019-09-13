Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking fixing of dates, time for kite flying

The bench warned that this was a case fit for imposing cost, but it refrained from doing so.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Traders selling fancy kites. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the AAP government to fix the dates and timings for kite flying, observing that there cannot be any hard and fast rule for enjoyment of a festival.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said there was no reason to entertain the petition.

The bench warned that this was a case fit for imposing cost, but it refrained from doing so.

"How to enjoy a festival is on the wisdom of an individual. There cannot be any hard and fast rule for enjoyment of a festival," it said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Delhi resident Mohit Ghalyan, an engineer, who suffered an injury to his neck due to Chinese 'manja' (glass coated string used in kite flying) on August 15, 2012.

Terming "absurd" the submission of the petitioner's counsel, Rishi Pal Singh, that kite flying should only be allowed on occasions of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, the court said it could not give such a direction.

It added that the court was concerned with violation of law and if anyone sustains injuries due to 'manja' or a kite, the victim can come to the court to seek appropriate relief.

The petition had sought direction to the Delhi government and the Delhi Police commissioner for publication of guidelines for kite flying and banning the use of Chinese string.

Though the Delhi government has already banned production, storage and sale of metal or glass-coated kite strings, the number of incidents of people getting injured due to 'manja' reveal that the ban is only on paper and has not been implemented, it said.

It also referred to various incidents of injuries caused by 'manja' resulting in deaths of people, animals and birds.

The plea mentioned that on August 16 this year, services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected for around 90 minutes due to a technical snag caused by kite strings.

It was found that too many kite strings had got entangled in the overhead electrification at multiple locations here, endangering the lives of thousands of passengers, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kite flying Delhi High Court
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp