Home Cities Delhi

Odd-even rule to be implemented in Delhi from November 4-15: Arvind Kejriwal

On the first day of the odd-even scheme, those with vehicles with odd registration numbers would be allowed to run while locals with even registration numbers would be allowed to run on the next day.

Published: 13th September 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to wipe the tag of one of the most polluted cities in the world, the Delhi government on Friday has decided to fall back on its odd-even scheme that it first introduced in the city in 2016. This time the Aam Aadmi Party will implement the scheme from November 4-15. 

CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a seven-point action plan ‘Parali Pradushan’ ahead of a period of peak pollution and crop burning in the neighbouring states. The decision may be viewed as the government’s initiative to strike a connect with voters ahead of Assembly polls.
The scheme has been both a challenge and a channel for the government to fight the alarming pollution in Delhi. Even after huge criticism over its earlier attempts, the government is adamant in proving its efficacy in a third attempt.

The CM said studies have shown that the scheme had reduced air pollution in Delhi by 10-13%, a claim that has been contested by many scientists. Even opposition leaders did not agree with the scheme. 
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed that the rationing scheme was not needed and that Delhi would be pollution-free in the next two years. Gadkari, who inaugurated a CNG centre at Nagpur, said, “There is no such need (odd-even scheme) because the new ring road we’ve built is helping reduce pollution in Delhi to a certain extent.” 

However, Kejriwal said, “Pollution has started to reduce and Delhi seems to be the only city in the entire country where this positive development has begun. We don’t have to sit back and relax with 25% reduction..It should be reduced till it comes to the good range...10 or 11 months of the year. Delhi’s air has seen a marked improvement. But every November, because of the smoke that comes from Punjab and Haryana, Delhi turns into a gas chamber. The Centre and these states are trying to prevent this from happening. But until that happens, we must take steps to protect ourselves from the toxic air created due to crop burning,” Kejriwal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odd-even rationing system odd-even scheme Delhi pollution AAP government
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp