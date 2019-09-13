Odd-even rule to be implemented in Delhi from November 4-15: Arvind Kejriwal

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to wipe the tag of one of the most polluted cities in the world, the Delhi government on Friday has decided to fall back on its odd-even scheme that it first introduced in the city in 2016. This time the Aam Aadmi Party will implement the scheme from November 4-15.

CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a seven-point action plan ‘Parali Pradushan’ ahead of a period of peak pollution and crop burning in the neighbouring states. The decision may be viewed as the government’s initiative to strike a connect with voters ahead of Assembly polls.

The scheme has been both a challenge and a channel for the government to fight the alarming pollution in Delhi. Even after huge criticism over its earlier attempts, the government is adamant in proving its efficacy in a third attempt.

The CM said studies have shown that the scheme had reduced air pollution in Delhi by 10-13%, a claim that has been contested by many scientists. Even opposition leaders did not agree with the scheme.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed that the rationing scheme was not needed and that Delhi would be pollution-free in the next two years. Gadkari, who inaugurated a CNG centre at Nagpur, said, “There is no such need (odd-even scheme) because the new ring road we’ve built is helping reduce pollution in Delhi to a certain extent.”

However, Kejriwal said, “Pollution has started to reduce and Delhi seems to be the only city in the entire country where this positive development has begun. We don’t have to sit back and relax with 25% reduction..It should be reduced till it comes to the good range...10 or 11 months of the year. Delhi’s air has seen a marked improvement. But every November, because of the smoke that comes from Punjab and Haryana, Delhi turns into a gas chamber. The Centre and these states are trying to prevent this from happening. But until that happens, we must take steps to protect ourselves from the toxic air created due to crop burning,” Kejriwal said.