Punjab man held using forged passport, had dressed up as an 81-year-old 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Less than a week after a 32-year-old man was arrested while trying to board a flight ressed as an 81-year-old, the Delhi Police arrested a man who used to dress up as an elderly Sikh man while travelling to Hong Kong.

Gurdip Singh, a resident of Moga in Punjab, had used a fake passport with a new name ‘Karnail Singh’ to get Permanent Residence ID of Hong Kong. The 68-year-old man disguised as an octogenarian was caught at the Delhi airport after he landed from Hong Kong with a fake passport, the police said officials said on Friday.

After his arrival at the IGI, Gurdip reached the immigration counter where he produced a passport in the name of ‘Karnail Singh’. The officer at the counter found something amiss with the date of birth on the passport as the man looked much younger than 89 years — the date of birth on the fake passport was mentioned as Oct 20, 1930.

Interrogation revealed that the man was travelling on a fake passport with a pseudonym. A case was registered for cheating the immigration department and travelling on a fake passport, said DCP, Airport, Sanjay Bhatia.

Bhatia said Gurdip Singh made his first Hong Kong trip in 1995 and then visited there regularly. But he couldn’t succeed to obtain a permanent ID of Hong Kong. “In 2006, he contacted an agent who arranged a fake passport. Since 2008, he has been visiting Hong Kong on the fake passport,” the DCP said.