Home Cities Delhi

Delhi needs comprehensive plan to fight pollution: Experts

Vehicle owners need to take the onus of fighting against the deteriorating air quality levels in winters.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Without a comprehensive plan to address air pollution in the national capital, the odd-even scheme that is set to make a comeback in November will only provide limited gains, environment experts say.

"A study conducted jointly by the scientists of IITs and IIMs has shown that the odd-even scheme has only been able to reduce the pollution levels by 2 to 3 per cent rather than the Delhi Government's claims of 10-13 per cent reduction in pollution levels," Vimlendu Jha, an Environmentalist and founder of Sweccha said.

He batted for a comprehensive and a long-term action plan and adequate policy level decisions to combat the menace of air pollution in the city.

"Delhi experiences poor air quality levels on almost 350 days a year. For the last three years, we have had only ten good air quality days on an average; when the Air Quality Index (AQI) was lower than 50. Delhi needs a plan for these 340 days," he said.

AQI is the parameter to assess air quality. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "Good," while an AQI between 50 and 100 means that the air quality is "Moderate".

"Measures such as mechanised sweeping of roads, sprinkling of water and mass distribution of the masks, which were announced with the implementation of the odd-even scheme, are not policy decisions. The government needs to work on strengthening of the public transportation system. Only 25 new buses have been added in the national Capital under this government, while the Supreme Court had ordered that the national Capital should have a fleet of 10,000 buses," he said.

It was in July 1998 that the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to augment its fleet of buses to 10,000 by April 2001, but over 20 years and six governments later, the total buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster fleet stands at 5,576.

Anumita Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Centre For Science and Environment (CSE) said that private vehicles cannot be left out in the fight against air pollution. Citing a study conducted by The Energy Resources Institute (TERI), she said the vehicles constitute 40 per cent of the total air pollution in the city.

"Odd-even scheme is part of the emergency action-plan implemented by the government, so that the vehicular emissions do not add to the already spiking levels of pollution. Globally, it is a practice by the various dispensations to introduce such measures to combat the rising levels of pollution," she said.

Vehicle owners need to take the onus of fighting against the deteriorating air quality levels in winters, she added.

She said under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), when due to the weather conditions, the pollutions levels got exacerbated in the last two years, a host of actions are taken on various sources of emissions such as shutting the coal-based power plants, ban on construction work and imposition of penalty on burning of garbage.

The Delhi Government on September 13 announced that the odd-even road rationing scheme, that was first introduced in 2016, will make its comeback from November 4 to November 15. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the scheme will be implemented to tackle air pollution exacerbated by stubble burning in neighbouring northern states during the winter.

The move is part of the seven-point stubble burning action plan aimed at combating high levels of air pollution. The plan will include measures such as extensive tree plantation, mechanised sweeping of roads and sprinkling of water, mass distribution of anti-pollution masks and improving the air quality at 12 hotspots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi pollution Delhi climate Delhi government Delhi air quality
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp