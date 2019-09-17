Home Cities Delhi

Japanese global brand UNIQLO to open its first store in New Delhi 

The brand features modern and thoughtful designs. Their focus is on clothing that meets the needs of everyone’s daily lifestyle.

Published: 17th September 2019

UNIQLO cubes stationed at Vasant Kunj’s Ambience Mall

By Bhumika Popli
IT is well-established that Japanese tech products are of cutting edge, high quality. The Japanese too, boast of a long life as compared to other individuals belonging to different countries. 

Focusing on these principles distinct to its country, such as simplicity, quality and longevity, Uniqlo, the Japanese global apparel retailer, has announced its first Delhi store to be launched next month. 

The brand features modern and thoughtful designs. Their focus is on clothing that meets the needs of everyone’s daily lifestyle.  

In the same vein, the brand has already placed their cube-like installations across various venues in the capital city. These see-through iconic red Uniqlo cubes contain elements representing the Indian vibe, like those of cricket balls, kites and red bangles. 

Commenting on the announcement, Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer at UNIQLO India, said, “We are very excited to announce the opening date today. We look forward to formally opening our doors to the Indian customers and offering UNIQLO’s high quality, highly functional apparel that we call LifeWear starting from Delhi.”

At the opening venue, the first 500 shoppers are promised T-Shirts of their choice. The brand ideology is to introduce apparel that is affordable and accessible to all. With their outlook on content innovation in terms of being light-weighted, better design and better comfort to people’s lives, Uniqlo wants to enrich people’s lives.

At: Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj On: October 4

