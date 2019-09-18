AAP minister Manish Sisodia bats for wealth creator scheme in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Finance and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said his government’s ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum’ will help in dealing with joblessness, economic slowdown and unemployment.

During an interaction with entrepreneurs, Sisodia said the curriculum has to meet the challenge of contributing to India’s economy and transforming it into a job creator economy rather than being just a job seeker economy.



“The stress should be on shifting the mindset amongst our young generation from getting employed to employing others. The transition from being a job seeker to a job creator.”

Regarding the ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum’, he explained that it would deal with the problem of unemployment.



“We should let our kids decide on both the choices - to opt for a salaried profession or to explore the field of entrepreneurship without restricting them to pursue a job.”

The flagship programme was launched earlier this year for Classes 9 to 12 in all city government schools.

