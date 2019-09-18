Home Cities Delhi

Delhi based Rising Star Tours and Travels, makes plans for the visually impaired

Delhi-based Amit Jain, founder, Rising Star Tours and Travels felt that even visually impaired people should enjoy the joys of discovering new lands.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jain is a globetrotter and felt even this section of society should enjoy the joys of discovering new lands.

Amit Jain is a globetrotter and felt even this section of society should enjoy the joys of discovering new lands.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Travel is never a matter of money but of courage,” Paulo Coelho once said. But for visually impaired, along with courage they need someone to be their eyes.

Delhi-based Amit Jain, founder, Rising Star Tours and Travels, has been working on this line of thought for a while. In fact, his travel agency will take a group of 15 visually impaired people on a holiday to Dubai from September 26-29.

“Through voice modulation, we help them imagine the beauty of the places they visit. For instance, they will be made to take a camel ride to understand what it feels like to sit on a tall animal. If it’s a historical monument, they will be helped to feel the carvings on walls, patterns of old doors and windows. If it’s a hill station, even minute details like the sounds of birds and insects to prominent details like snow on the mountains, will be explained,” explains Jain.  

Jain is a globetrotter and felt even this section of society should enjoy the joys of discovering new lands.

“They don’t actually get a chance to know things beyond their limits. So, I took this up as a challenge to make world more accessible for them,” he adds.

The company has done five such domestic and one international trip in the past one year. “My family and other volunteers accompany the visually impaired,” says the 43-year-old, who founded the company with his wife and sister 21 years ago.

Before every trip he contacts organisations working with the blind. “It’s a minimum amount of Rs 2,000-3,000 per person for an experience of a lifetime.”

Jain is also planning a Heritage Walk to Old Delhi for the visually challenged on World Sight Day (October 10).

The New Fad: Travel Kitty

Who doesn’t love travelling? But not everyone has the spending power. So Jain has come up with a ‘travel kitty’ concept.

“You can pay some amount towards the destination you intend to travel. And by the 16th month you have enough to travel to that destination in a group,” says Jain. For instance, a five-day trip to Dubai would cost Rs 3,300 per month.

Separate groups are made for such destination. “We organise monthly meets for the group members, so that they get to know each other better. And at the end of 15 months, when they are travelling together, they feel a connection among themselves,” he adds.

One lucky winner is chosen every month, who can forgo paying an instalment. “After doing trips for Indian destinations, we are now venturing into organising trips to America, South Africa and more,” says Jain, happily planning ahead.

Challenging boundaries

Delhi-based Amit Jain, founder, Rising Star Tours and Travels felt that even visually impaired people should enjoy the joys of discovering new lands. “They don’t actually get a chance to know things beyond their limits. So, I took this up as a challenge to make world more accessible for them,” he says.

Upcoming trips

Goa: November 21-24, 2019
Vaishno Devi: February 21-23, 2020

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rising Star Tours and Travels Amit Jain World Sight Day
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp