INTERVIEW | President of Delhi Golf Club talks about restoring forests, one tree at a time

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President of the Delhi Golf Club, Ravinder Singh Bedi spoke to The Morning Standard about the club’s involvement in the conservation of environment and maintenance of the green cover within the gold club’s premises.

What was the objective behind organising this tree plantation drive?



We have about 180 acres of land in the heart of Delhi. Over the years, the forest cover has been denuding because of invasive species like subabool.



They have taken over the forest and hindered the growth of the native trees. So, we took this initiative to plant native species and restore the forest’s biodiversity.

How many members does the club have? What has been the members’ response to the drive?

We have around 5,000 members and more than 200 in Delhi have joined the drive. We have planted 50 trees in Phase 1.



All of them paid for the procurement of these saplings. Some of them paid for 20 saplings while the others went as high as paying for 60 of them. This exercise has helped them connect with the trees. Now, whenever they come here, they’ll look out for their trees.

What are the other initiatives taken by the club to promote environment conservation?



As of now, we are also looking into wet-waste management. We have waste generated from our kitchens as well as from the maintenance of the golf course which used to be discarded, earlier. We have now decided to set up a composting plant to create manure for green areas.



In addition to this, we are talking to the government for setting up a sewage treatment plant so that all the sewage in the golf club and the surrounding areas is treated. We have asked NDMC to set up a treatment plant for the sewage pipeline running through the course.

The increase in pollution affects golfers at the course. How are you dealing with this issue?

Due to our green cover, the pollution levels are comparatively lesser but the players have to wear masks while playing.



We are working with some NGOs to bring about awareness regarding air pollution and also attempting to include school children who come here for golf coaching in the initiative by teaching them measures to control pollution.