NGT refuses to entertain plea challenging implementation of odd-even scheme in November

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel questioned the maintainability of the plea and 'dismissed it as withdrawn'.

Published: 18th September 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of odd numbered cars seen during the second phase of the odd-even scheme for vehicles in New Delhi. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the decision of the AAP government to implement the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital from November 4-15.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel questioned the maintainability of the plea and "dismissed it as withdrawn".

"Under which law of the land is this plea maintainable," the bench said.

The plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal said CPCB did an assessment of impact of odd-even scheme on air quality of Delhi wherein it was found that during the implementation period, ambient air quality of the city was found to be more deteriorated than the one when the said restriction was not in place.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on September 13 had said the odd-even scheme was part of the seven-point 'Parali Pradushan' (pollution caused by crop stubble burning) action plan that also includes mass distribution of anti-pollution masks, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in Delhi.

