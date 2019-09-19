Home Cities Delhi

BCA, MBA degree holders held for ATM frauds; say joblessness pushed them to crime

Ten ATM cards, Rs 10,700 in cash, two PAN cards and one Aadhaar card were seized from the duo, the police said.

Published: 19th September 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NOIDA: A BCA graduate and an MBA degree holder have been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly duping people of cash inside ATM vestibules, police said on Wednesday.

The two men, held on Tuesday night from an ATM vestibule in Alpha 2, said they were pushed into duping people due to "unemployment", according to the police.

Accused Prashant Chaudhary and Manish Kumar targeted ATM users in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

They were doing this for around a year and had duped people of cash amounting to Rs 7 to 8 lakh, a police official said.

They would find out the vestibules that had two ATMs and that too, which processed transactions at a slow speed.

Once inside, they would wait for a gullible target.

One of them would stand inside the room and count his money while the user would initiate his transaction, Station House Officer (SHO), Beta 2, Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay said.

"Midway, due to the slow-processing ATM, the accused would tell the person that the machine was not working and he should try the other one. The user would be unaware that the accused had taken note of their secret PIN," he told PTI.

"When the user would switch to the other machine, the other accused would keep the target's transaction continued with the help of the PIN and then, withdraw money," Upadhyay said.

Ten ATM cards, Rs 10,700 in cash, two PAN cards and one Aadhaar card were seized from the duo, the police said.

Kumar (31) is a Bachelor in Computer Applications (BCA) graduate, while Chaudhary (34) is a BSc graduate and also holds an MBA degree, according to the police.

"They told the investigators that unemployment had pushed them to duping people. They had told their families that they were working in the real estate sector and hence, justified the huge amounts of money," a police officer said.

An FIR was already registered against the duo at the Site 5 police station in Greater Noida, while a fresh case of fraud was lodged at the Beta 2 police station.

The accused have been sent to jail by a local court, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi crime ATM fraud
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp