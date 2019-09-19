Centre-Arvind Kejriwal government in cahoots, claims Ajay Maken

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Ajay Maken on Wednesday held a protest against the transport policy and ‘rising unemployment’ under the BJP government at the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation.

“Both the governments have colluded to harass and torment the people of Delhi in every possible manner. Kejriwal government has been keeping a stony silence on the anti-people policies of the Modi government.



This clearly goes to show that the chief minister is in cahoots with the Narendra Modi government. They aren’t working for people’s welfare,” the Congress leader said.

Hitting out:



Former Delhi Cong chief says Kejriwal turned a blind eye to Modi’s anti-people policies