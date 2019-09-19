Transport strike in Delhi over new Motor Vehicles Act, many schools to remain shut on September 19

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Movement in the national capital will be affected as many schools will remain closed on Thursday due to a strike called by the United Front of Transport Association (UFTA) against the amended Motor Vehicle Act (2019).

As part of the strike autos, buses, taxi, maxi cab, school buses, tourist buses, chartered buses, tempos, loading vehicles and big trucks will stay off the roads.

“The strike has been joined by all our associations and unions. It will be a symbolic strike against the ongoing loot by the police and RTOs in Delhi-NCR in the garb of the Motor Vehicle Act. If our demands are not met, we will be forced to go on an indefinite strike,” Harish Sabarwal, the chairman of the association told The Morning Standard.





Some schools have chosen to remain closed, while others have sent messages to parents that they would remain open despite school buses not being available.

“We gave the government inputs about the exorbitant increase in penalties. These are unjustified and uncalled for. If the government is copying European countries they should first make the police and RTOs corruption free,” Sabarwal added. The UFTA is an umbrella body comprises of 41 associations and unions across Delhi-NCR. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament during the last session.

It came into effect on September 1 enhancing penalties for traffic violations. Delhi Government has supported the amendment and said it will consider reduction in challans only if it feels it is necessary.