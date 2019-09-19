Home Cities Delhi

Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye

"I didn’t intend to be famous. It was an impromptu jig. I had no idea someone was making a video of my dance moves," the coy 31-year-old parish priest tells us.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:01 PM

Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the last two days. The 31-year-old parish priest burst into the limelight after a video showcasing his dancing skills went viral on social media.

The video, which shows the Father grooving to Kudukku, a song from popular Malayalam movie Love, Action, Drama made him an overnight social media sensation after Nivin Pauly, the movie’s lead actor, posted it on Instagram.

“It was at get-together to celebrate Onam. Many youths, who are not members of the church, had turned up for the event. They were all in for a surprise, as they didn’t know I can dance,” a coy Father Mathew told this newspaper on Wednesday.

Father Mathew Kizhackechira from New Delhi dancing to Kudukku song.
( Photo | Nivin Pauly Instagram )

Quizzed on his sudden claim to fame, he said he had no clue the video would become a rage on social media and draw such wholesome praise. “I didn’t intend to be famous. It was an impromptu jig. I had no idea someone was making a video of my dance moves. I only got to know of it when I started getting calls. Many said I reminded them of Nivin Pauly,” the Father said, grinning ear to ear.

Born in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, Father Mathew studied there till class 10 before moving to Punjab to pursue higher studies. He stayed in his seminary - a college where priests, church ministers or rabbis are trained - while there. He is currently the parish priest of Holy Family Church in Saket.

“I danced during my college days and even during my seminary period. I event learnt Bhangra. While I was posted at Mayur Vihar 3, I taught Bhangra to students,” Father Mathew said.

Father Mathew Kizhackechira's phone hasn't stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.
