We’ll regularise illegal colonies in six months, says Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari claimed that the unauthorised colonies could be regularised in a few months if the Delhi government was committed to it.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE BJP will regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital within six months and the process will be expedited if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Delhi, the president of the Delhi unit of the party, Manoj Tiwari, said on Wednesday.

Tiwari said that at the behest of the Centre, local BJP leaders, including MPs, MLAs, councillors, and former mayors of Delhi, will be conducting a survey to seek the views of residents of unauthorised colonies on their condition.

“All unauthorised colonies will be regularised in the next six months. The Delhi BJP leaders will visit unauthorised colonies on September 22 in 22 Assembly segments to get feedback from the people and expose the Arvind Kejriwal government, which has failed to regularise these settlements despite being in power for five years,” said the BJP leader.

During an interaction session with Delhi’s assembly elections in-charge Prakash Javadekar, several district-level leaders had suggested that the party should plan regularisation of unauthorised colonies to counter freebies being offered by Kejriwal in the polls scheduled for early next year.

Tiwari claimed that the unauthorised colonies could be regularised in a few months if the Delhi government was committed to it.

“The BJP is very serious about this. We will identify problems and work it out. Demarcation, which is to be done by the Delhi government, is not a difficult task. We can find a solution within four-five days. During our survey and public meetings on September, we will tell people how the Delhi government has failed,” said Tiwari.

The BJP leader also attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not working towards resolving the issue of unauthorised colonies.

There are 1,797 unauthorised colonies housing several lakh people. The ruling AAP and opposition BJP have been trading charges over the delay in regularisation of these colonies.

