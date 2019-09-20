Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation begins confirming posts to Domestic Breeding Checker staff

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of allotting designations to the Domestic Breeding Checker (DBC) workers and confirming their jobs.

There are around 3,500 DBC workers in all the three civic bodies of Delhi.

By Express News Service

On Thursday, Standing Committee Chairperson Jai Prakash said that the civic body was concerned about the status of the workers and within two days, 17 workers from the North MCD had already been allotted positions.

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi added that they were speeding up the process and 18 more employees would be confirmed by next week.

The DBC checkers on Monday staged a protest outside the MCD headquarters, stating that they wanted a permanent job. The authorities from the civic body on the very same day had settled the matter by assuring them of a designation. The workers had called off the strike.

However, the DBC association said that the authorities had not updated the workers on the progress in the matter.

“There has been no communication from the corporation that certain workers have already been made permanent employees... we have to check with them who all have been made permanent and what rank they are allotting to us. They have given us the time period of two months,” said Madan Lal, president of the DBC workers association.

There are around 3,500 DBC workers in all the three civic bodies. In North MCD alone, there are more than 1,400 workers. The last recruitment of DBC workers were done in 2012. On an average, the DBC workers visit around 60 to 70 houses on any given day. A common grouse among them is irregular disbursement of salary.

There are around 3,500 DBC workers in all the three civic bodies. In North MCD alone, there are more than 1,400 workers. The last recruitment of DBC workers were done in 2012.

