Home Cities Delhi

Pollution report gives Kejriwal reason to cheer, 95 per cent oil driven industries shift to CNG in Delhi

It was a meeting between the Delhi government and the city’s industry captains that prompted the switch to CNG-powered operating systems, the report said.

Published: 20th September 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which is going to great lengths to tom-tom its achievements and schemes with an eye on the next Assembly elections, has drawn another bragging point, courtesy a report on the status of industrial pollution in the national capital.

The report, tendered by the Delhi Dialogue Commission and made public by the AAP government on Thursday, states that 95 per cent of the city’s oil-driven industrial units have switched to CNG-operated systems.

The report credited the move by the Delhi government to ban use of petroleum, tyre oil and other polluting chemicals by all industrial units, with the exception of thermal power plants, for the dip in the pollution numbers.

It was a meeting between the Delhi government and the city’s industry captains that prompted the switch to CNG-powered operating systems, the report said.
 

“Due to the relentless effort by the Delhi government, air pollution in the city has gone down by 25 per cent over the last three years. There hasn’t been such a marked dip in air pollution levels anywhere else in the country. The switch to CNG-based operating systems helped the city’s industrial units reduce their pollution footprint,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

The Kejriwal government had ordered the closure of the coal-based power plant at Rajghat in the face of a noticeable spike in pollution levels in May 2015.

Citing the move, the report said it went a long way in reducing air pollution in the city. The Badarpur power plant, which also runs on coal, was closed in October 2018.

Among other pollution control measures, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) also announced a compensation scheme for conversion of polluted chemical-powered industry to CNG in fiscal 2017-18.

As part of the scheme, Rs 50,000 was awarded as compensation to medium and small-scale industries and Rs 1 lakh to big ones.

“Figures have shown that industrial pollution contributes significantly to Delhi’s air pollution. Hence, our government moved to close or curb industries using pollution chemicals. Nine five per cent of our industries are now operating on CNG. We’re working on taking this figure to 100 per cent,” Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Pollution AAP
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp