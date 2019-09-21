Home Cities Delhi

Anti-dengue campaign: Arvind Kejriwal inspects his chamber for stagnant water

After launching the campaign on September 1 for residents to inspect their homes, he had also directed all government offices to conduct the inspection in office spaces on every Friday morning.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inspected his chamber at the Delhi Secretariat as part of an ongoing anti-dengue campaign and exhorted more people to join it, officials said.

The chief minister shared pictures and reiterated his appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday till November 15 to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings.

The '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign to combat dengue has already garnered support from several public personalities, including cricket legend Kapil Dev, many Bollywood actors and well-known journalists.

Kejriwal replaced stagnant clean water in the flower pots at his office so as to prevent breeding of dengue mosquitoes in his office, officials said.

"This year experts had warned that dengue is likely to be dangerous. But Delhiites efforts were paying off and so far Delhi has kept dengue spread under control", Kejriwal said.

In 2015, Delhi had recorded 15,867 cases of dengue, which came down to under 3,000 in 2018, the government said.

After launching the campaign on September 1 for residents to inspect their homes, he had also directed all government offices to conduct the inspection in office spaces on every Friday morning at 11 am.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had earlier directed Delhi Police and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that they employ 90,000 employees in the city to ensure maximum participation in the campaign, the statement said.

The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court has also issued directions to the entire judiciary of Delhi to participate in the campaign by conducting inspections in offices every Friday morning at 11 am, the statement said.

