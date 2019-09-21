These four were classmates in law college, now judges at Supreme Court

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the elevation of four new judges to the Supreme Court, four judges at the bench have one thing in common — all of them graduated from the law college in the same year and from the same college, Campus Law Centre, Delhi in 1982.

The new appointees who will take oath Monday — Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy — and Justices D Y Chandrachud and SK Kaul, who are already at the SC, were in the same batch of the Campus Law Centre in Delhi University.



This may perhaps be a first when the highest court of any country has so many judges as classmates during their studies. Out of the four, Justice Chandrachud was the first to be elevated, in May 2016. Justice Kaul was appointed in February 2017.



The appointments of Justices Bhat and Roy were cleared by the President earlier this week.

There are several other judges, including CJI Ranjan Gogoi who studied at the same college, though in different batches. Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha, Deepak Gupta, Indu Malhotra and Sanjiv Khanna are also from the same college but their passing out years are different. Former judges Justices M B Lokur and A K Sikri were also from DU.

Did you know?

The Faculty of Law, Delhi University was established in 1924 and the department has more than 7,000 students at present.