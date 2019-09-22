Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government looks towards Europe to study electric bus models

According to sources, while the Delhi government gears up for introducing 1,000 electric buses in the national capital by 2020, it is planning to study the European model of electric buses.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (File Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi government gears up for introducing 1,000 electric buses in the national capital by 2020, it is planning to study the European model of electric buses, sources said. Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, who has been busy visiting the manufacturing sites of TATA and Ashok Leyland for procurement of the low floor cluster buses, is scheduled to visit European countries including France and Belgium. 

“He  is going to visit Europe next week to check the system of e-buses in those places. He will also be accompanied by the Delhi Transport Corporation higher officials including the Commissioner of Transport, Rajeev Verma,” a source told this newspaper, adding that the delegation is likely to travel to London. The tentative dates of the four-day visit are from September 25 to 28.  Delhi government has been stressing the need for a green mode of transportation in its efforts to make the city pollution free.  

While announcing the government’s seven-plan policy in combating the pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that in next one month, they will also notify the Electric Vehicle Policy. The AAP government in this policy would aim to convert 50 per cent of the public transport to electric.  "Over 1,000 electric buses are being purchased. In the future, we must shift towards electric vehicles,"” Kejriwal had said in a statement. 

Going electric

Along with procuring 4,000 additional electric buses in the city, the government had announced that 1,000 of them will ply on Delhi roads by April 2020

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kailash Gahlot Delhi Transport Corporation Delhi electric buses TATA Ashok Leyland Europe electric buses
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp