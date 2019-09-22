Waterlogging, traffic snarls hit Delhi after light showers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital began its weekend on a rainy note as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 023.0 mm rainfall in the city, bringing the temperature across Delhi-NCR down on Saturday. IMD has predicted moderate to light rain over the weekend.“The rainfall was recorded to be moderate in isolated places. There is a possibility of light rainfall on Sunday in Delhi-NCR. There was a trough in the easterly winds which is a possible cause of the rain,” senior scientist of the IMD, Kuldeep Shrivastava told this newspaper.

The maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the humidity oscillated between 95 per cent to 52 per cent. The temperature would remain normal around 32-34 degrees Celsius, Shrivastava said.While the rain brought an end to the dry spell, jams due to waterlogging were witnessed across the city.

Waterlogging was reported at NH-8 towards Dwarka on Dwarka Link Road and Majnu Ka Tilla Footover Bridge towards Wazirabad flyover. Delhi traffic police tweeted about waterlogging points at Old Delhi Railway Station, Chatta rail, Hanuman Setu, Kashmiri Gate and towards Kashmiri Gate under railway bridge. In the evening, traffic alerts on Dhuala Kuan Road towards Gurugram were issued.

Earlier in the morning, slow movement of traffic was witnessed due to the UP farmer’s protest. After the farmers were not allowed to enter the city, they sat on roads at the border, obstructing traffic on both carriageways from Ghazipur Border UP Gate on NH-9 and NH-24 towards Nizamuddin in the morning, police said. Uttar Pradesh authorities put up barricades on NH-9 and NH-24, diverted traffic heading towards Delhi.