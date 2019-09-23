Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's doting restaurateur dads on why Daughter's Day is special for them

On Daughter’s Day (September 22), TNIE spoke to three hands-on, dedicated, ‘my-daughter’s-my-world’ kind of fathers (who are prominent Delhi’s food industry) and their beloved daughters.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

daughters_day

Image of a father and a daughter used for representational purposes only.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

For Samaira Banga, 13, her father Inderjeet Singh Banga, founder of Biggie Hospitality (that owns Pirates of Grill, Prankster and Pra Pra Prank restaurants), completes her world. “He watches out for me but never overrides my decision. As a result, I’ve become independent-minded,” says the student of Shriram Moulsari Gurgaon.

While chatting with them on Daughter’s Day (rather interrupting their little celebration at Prankster), we saw her trying to solve a technical glitch on his phone. She then looked up and sighed. “He does his best to keep up with technology for my sake but it takes some effort for him to wrap his head around it.” Minutes later, Inderjeet surprises her with a pair of AirPods. “Oh wow!” she cries out, repeating many “thank you dadda’s” thereafter. 

“It’s fun being out with him. He’s funny and caring, and of course, always pays the bill,” says Samaira, giggling. Only thing that annoys her about him – his lectures. “He is super intelligent, but he needs to chill,” she says, to which Inderjeet responds, “I promise to chill but she must share her feelings when she is upset or annoyed. I worry when she doesn’t.” 

“All Shirin asks for is my time and every year on this day, I switch off from work and the phone, to be with her. Last year she took me to Jim Corbett, and it was one of the most satisfying trips I’ve taken. This year, we watched a movie and had dinner,” says Vikrant, founder, Café Delhi Heights, and Nueva. 

The two are quite inseparable, noticeable when we met them for coffee. Everything she said got validated by him, and vice versa. “My father and I do a lot of things together. We are both dessert lovers and we often share big plates of calorie-laden desserts. We go buying cheese and chocolates together. We also love stationery shopping,” says Shirin, 17, who studies at DPS RK Puram.

Rahul, Anisha Kumar
Vikrant and Shirin Batra

In what looked like a river of ripe red tomatoes, Rahul Kumar, founder and director of Red Mango, India, and his daughter Anisha Kumar, 18, laid fatigued, gasping for air. They had been pulling and tugging at each other while splattering tomatoes for what seemed like an eternity at the annual La Tomatina Festival in Spain on August 28. “A tad in advance, but this was the best Daughter’s Day gift. He is the coolest person I know. Always determined to match up to my energy so that I get to do what I want,” says Anisha. 

With this, they struck off another wish from their bucket list. Few days ago, they also learnt scuba diving together. 

Daughter’s Day, however, was quiet as Anisha is away studying at IE University, Madrid, pursuing a dual degree in law and business. But they still found a way to celebrate. “We set a time up and spoke over the phone till both of us dropped asleep,” says Rahul, slightly teary on recalling the episode. “I wish she was here. The way she cuddles... After she crossed her teenage years, she became more like a mother than a daughter, so I crave her presence but I am thankful that we could take this three-week road trip across Spain. It brought us even closer as we saw each other strengths and vulnerabilities and accepted them gracefully,” says Rahul.

ALSO READ | L’Opera, Burma Burma and Cafe Delhi Heights: These mothers made their sons’ dream a reality

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Daughter’s Day daughters fathers Café Delhi Heights
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp