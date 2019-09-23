Home Cities Delhi

Odd-even scheme impact to be studied by IIT-Delhi

The monitoring will be done from October 15 to November 15 to study the effectiveness of the car-rationing scheme, being rolled out for a second time in improving air quality.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi winters, Delhi fog, air quality

Image of air pollution used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The impact and effectiveness of the Kejriwal led, Delhi Government’s odd-even campaign is set to be studied and analysed by a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here, which will be rolled out from November 4 in Delhi, using real-time pollution monitoring devices invented by the students of the institute.

The monitoring will be done from October 15 to November 15 to study the effectiveness of the car-rationing scheme, being rolled out for a second time in improving air quality.

The six-member team has invented a sensor-based pollution monitoring device called “Eziomotiv” which has been patented and has received ICAD certification too.

“The devices will be placed atop around 250 buses running in the national capital to gauge the air quality. The devices will help calculate Particulate Matter (PM), heat, temperature and humidity across different terrains, traffic movement, weather and times of the day. We have tied up with the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) for the purpose,” Pooja Singh from IIT Delhi’s incubation unit told agencies.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odd-Even plan
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp