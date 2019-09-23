Odd-even scheme impact to be studied by IIT-Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The impact and effectiveness of the Kejriwal led, Delhi Government’s odd-even campaign is set to be studied and analysed by a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here, which will be rolled out from November 4 in Delhi, using real-time pollution monitoring devices invented by the students of the institute.

The monitoring will be done from October 15 to November 15 to study the effectiveness of the car-rationing scheme, being rolled out for a second time in improving air quality.

The six-member team has invented a sensor-based pollution monitoring device called “Eziomotiv” which has been patented and has received ICAD certification too.

“The devices will be placed atop around 250 buses running in the national capital to gauge the air quality. The devices will help calculate Particulate Matter (PM), heat, temperature and humidity across different terrains, traffic movement, weather and times of the day. We have tied up with the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) for the purpose,” Pooja Singh from IIT Delhi’s incubation unit told agencies.

(With PTI inputs)