Woman journalist in Delhi dragged out of moving auto by robbers, suffers injuries

Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin. She also suffered injuries on her hand.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A woman journalist suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight who dragged her out an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi when the journalist, Joymala Bagchi, who works ANI, was travelling in an auto-ricksha.

Bagchi was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. She was later taken to a nearby hospital by Delhi Police and later shifted to AIIMS.

"We have received a complaint and have registered a case against the accused persons under Section 394 - for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery," said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"I had gone for shopping near CR Park and was returning back at around 6 pm in an auto when two bike-borne miscreants came close to my auto while the traffic was moving slowly. They dragged me out of the moving auto. Later, they snatched my phone and sped away," Bagchi said.

Bagchi, who has been raising her voice against such crimes, said there was no CCTV footage of the incident.

"As a journalist, I am appalled. Where are the CCTV cameras? I was attacked in broad daylight. What if a speeding car had hit me? Is this how unsafe the capital is? Today morning I got to know, that there is no CCTV footage of the incident and so far no lead. Two snatchers are so well acquainted with the city that they know which part of the city has no CCTV camera," she said.

"Will we get justice? If the ones who have the power to highlight such incidents do not feel safe, imagine the plight of ordinary citizens," she added.

TAGS
Delhi crime Delhi journalist assault
