Manish Sisodia leads checks at departmental stores flouting limit on alcohol stocks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday along with officials of excise department conducted raids at several departmental stores across the city.

“We were getting complaints from all across Delhi that liquor shops are being run at departmental stores. This is why we are carrying out raids. Officers of the excise department are visiting such shops in different parts of the city. I accompanied officers to a few such raids today,” said Sisodia.

“Two departmental stores have been sealed. Wherever we find a violation of law, immediate action is being taken. No one will be spared.”

According to law, a departmental store with the particular license can hold 15 per cent of beer and wine in stocks, while the remaining 85 per cent of its inventory should be other goods. The highest limit of refrigeration allowed in such stores is 300 litres.

Sources said, during the raids it was noticed that almost 90 per cent of the items being sold openly included beer and wine, when no more than 15 per cent beer and wine is allowed to be sold at these stores.

The raids were carried out at Karolbagh, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Kailash Colony, Janakpuri, Central Janakpuri, and Govindpuri Extension.