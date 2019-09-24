Home Cities Delhi

Tap water in Delhi not potable and safe to drink: Paswan

However, Delhi Chief Minister and DJB chairman Arvind Kejriwal said the water utility will take corrective action if there are any shortcomings found.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tap water in Delhi is not potable and safe to drink despite quality standards put in place by central body BIS, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a national body that makes quality standards for products and services, has framed quality standard for tap water as well.

However, it has not been made mandatory yet. So, the body has no data if any other states are complying with the standards or not.

The Delhi government's Jal Board has mandate to supply tap water in the national capital.

"I am here since 1977. The quality of tap water has deteriorated. Ask anyone, they will tell tap water is sub-standard in Delhi. It is not drinkable at all," Paswan told reporters after the review meeting with BIS and other ministry officials on the quality standards issue.

In Europe and other developed countries, it is clearly written whether tap water is portable or not. In India, there is no such certification, he said.

Asked if other states are complying with tap water standards, a senior BIS official said, "The standards are voluntary in nature. So no state has come forward and taken certification. We don't know if some states are implementing it or not. Some of them might be doing it".

A meeting has been called next week to discuss the matter in detail. Senior officials from the Union Urban Development Ministry, Delhi government, Jal Board, and BIS will be present in the meeting, he added.

