AAP government asks Centre for five truckloads of onions daily in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government requested the Centre to supply five truckloads of onion daily through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) after reviewing the rising onion prices in the city.

“The state government is shortly going to sell onion at highly subsidised rate of Rs 23.90 per kg from its 390 fair price shops and 80 mobile vans. The Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) informed that it has already floated a short term tender for shortlisting transporters for transporting onion from NAFED godowns to fair price shops for sale of onion through mobile vans in various parts of Delhi,” a government statement said. The tender is likely to be finalised by October 4.



Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary of Delhi and other senior officials to discuss the steps being to procure and distribute onions at affordable prices.

“This (onion) supply can be further increased depending upon the requirement of onion in Delhi,” the statement added. The administration has directed the Market Intelligence Cell of the Food Department to increase vigil and keep close watch on the retail price movement of onion during next 15-20 days. “There is need to keep an intense watch on the prices of onion in various local markets within Delhi and review prices at different times within a day also.

The Chief Secretary directed Commissioner (F&S) to study the best practices being adopted by other states for curbing onion prices.”



Hussain said that there is no need for panic, since the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure regular supply of onion and taking strict action against black-marketers, hoarders and profiteers.