Home Cities Delhi

AAP government asks Centre for five truckloads of onions daily in Delhi

The state government is shortly going to sell onion at highly subsidised rate of Rs 23.90 per kg from its 390 fair price shops and 80 mobile vans.

Published: 25th September 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Onion prices are sky rocketing across the country (Jawahar P| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government requested the Centre to supply five truckloads of onion daily through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) after reviewing the rising onion prices in the city. 

“The state government is shortly going to sell onion at highly subsidised rate of Rs 23.90 per kg from its 390 fair price shops and 80 mobile vans. The Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) informed that it has already floated a short term tender for shortlisting transporters for transporting onion from NAFED godowns to fair price shops for sale of onion through mobile vans in various parts of Delhi,” a government statement said. The tender is likely to be finalised by October 4. 

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary of Delhi and other senior officials to discuss the steps being to procure and distribute onions at affordable prices.

“This (onion) supply can be further increased depending upon the requirement of onion in Delhi,” the statement added. The administration has directed the Market Intelligence Cell of the Food Department to increase vigil and keep close watch on the retail price movement of onion during next 15-20 days. “There is need to keep an intense watch on the prices of onion in various local markets within Delhi and review prices at different times within a day also.

The Chief Secretary directed Commissioner (F&S) to study the best practices being adopted by other states for curbing onion prices.” 

Hussain said that there is no need for panic, since the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure regular supply of onion and taking strict action against black-marketers, hoarders and profiteers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Onion Prices Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp