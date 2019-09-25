Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims tax revenue nearly doubled during AAP rule

If people of the national capital had not paid their taxes, this would not have been possible, he said.     

Published: 25th September 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia greet representatives of Resident Welfare Associations during an event in Talkatora Stadium | ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that his government had ended the “raid raj” in the national capital and the people of Delhi had paid more taxes since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, with revenue collection this year almost double that in 2015.

In 2015, the revenue to the government from taxes stood at “Rs 30,000 crore, which has jumped to nearly Rs 60,000 crore this year”, Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering of Resident Welfare Associations at Talkatora Stadium.

Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, said that the people of Delhi considered paying their share of taxes “auspicious”, because of which his government had been able to do many things for the welfare of the people.

“If people of the national capital had not paid their taxes, this would not have been possible, he said.
    
The faith of people in the government had grown over these years, Kejriwal claimed, adding that “when people see a government utilising public money on the public itself and that it is an honest government, then they support the dispensation wholeheartedly and pay taxes”.  

“We have ended ‘raid raj’ and traders and businessmen are feeling relieved as they are not being harassed with raids,” the chief minister said. 

Kejriwal also spoke of public support for the anti-dengue campaign ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’, and asked people to be prepared for the implementation of the ‘Odd-even’ traffic scheme to bring down pollution when it reaches critical levels during winter.

“A wonder also happened four years ago,” said Kejriwal, smiling, and added, “that you all voted a one-year-old party to power with unimaginable number of seats of 67 out 70”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp