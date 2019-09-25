North Delhi Municipal Corporation told to do fire safety checks with drones in Karol Bagh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the authorities to use drones for carrying out fire safety inspections in Karol Bagh in view of the unauthorised construction and traffic congestion in the area.



A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Asha Menon on Tuesday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to file a joint status report on the matter by October 14.



The court took exception to the failure of the North MCD and DFS to file a status report in the matter. The two agencies had been earlier directed to appoint nodal officers for regular interaction and communication so that the fire audit was given priority.

The court said that in the absence of a status report and response from the authorities, it had to assume that the nodal officer was not appointed on time by the North MCD and no steps were taken to file the report.



“Mere assurance of coordination by the authorities is of no use,” it said, and directed the two departments to hold a meeting to discuss the issue in two weeks.

It remarked how building plans would work when half of the buildings in the area had illegal construction.



Taking note of fire incidents in Karol Bagh, where 17 people died in a blaze at Arpit Palace hotel early this year, the court in July had directed the North MCD to share building plans of the area with the DFS for a fire audit.